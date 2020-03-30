Regarding the editorial “Gun permits go viral” (March 29):
Until we sued then-Gov. Beverly Perdue, North Carolinians couldn’t legally carry firearms outside their homes during declared states of emergency.
We won the suit and changed the law, enabling people to protect their families when most needed.
With at least one sheriff anticipating “potential civil unrest” during the COVID-19 emergency, sound reasons exist for the “surge” in pistol purchase permit applications.
Grass Roots North Carolina, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation filed the complaint against Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker for a woman who wanted a handgun for the present emergency, but was denied a purchase permit by Baker’s blanket refusal to even accept applications.
Although Baker claimed that his obstructionism “does not limit anyone’s right to purchase a handgun,” buying a handgun without a permit is illegal.
With other counties processing purchase permit applications online, often mailing permits to successful applicants or leaving them in pickup boxes, the notion that applicants risk “spreading the virus to one another and … the staff” is ridiculous.
Sheriff Baker is breaking the law, which requires him to issue or deny permits within 14 days, allowing denials only for statutorily permissible reasons.
At issue is not just the Second Amendment, but personal safety.
F. Paul Valone
Raleigh
The writer is president of Grass Roots North Carolina, a gun rights organization.
