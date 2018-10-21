On Nov. 6, Americans who love their country shall vote or have mailed in their vote. I don’t agree with any politician 100 percent. I vote for the candidate who serves the best interest of the county, state or nation. I don’t look for the candidate who best serves my personal interests; I support the politician who best serves the interest overall.
Some things may benefit certain occupations and end up costing others. My voting decisions may result in some purchases costing more; however, if my additional expense results in additional employment, I view it as best. I support term limits but not at the expense of having a less-qualified candidate in office.
I have not always agreed with Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes. My wife and I have not always agreed; but I have no desire to trade her for someone who always agrees. On Nov. 6 I will be voting for Sheriff Barnes, which best for Guilford County. I have known BJ for more than 20 years. Some have said he is a racist. BJ is not a racist.
Larry Chandler
Greensboro