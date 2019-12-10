While I certainly respect the opinion shared in a recent letter zeroing in on Duke Energy and North Carolina’s energy future (“Lawmakers should counter Duke’s power,” Dec. 8), it’s full of misconceptions.
I’d specifically like to address the claim about the company’s political contributions.
Duke Energy is proud to make charitable contributions in the communities where we live, work and serve, as well as to participate in public discourse on important policy matters that affect our customers and our company. The dollars used to fund these efforts are currently, and will continue to be, funded by shareholders — not customers — in accordance with the law.
Many special-interest organizations also participate in this public process for the benefit of North Carolina energy consumers. Groups advocating solar, wind, electric vehicle transportation and other emerging technologies are adept at advancing their singular focus.
However, Duke Energy’s unique position as a regulated utility requires us to seek solutions that balance all of these interests and serve customers equitably, reliably and affordably.
North Carolina’s clean energy goals will be better met through collaboration and problem-solving, and we’re looking forward to having that dialogue.
Davis Montgomery
Greensboro
The writer is a community relations manager for Duke Energy.
