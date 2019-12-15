Senators Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

No matter what you think about the Ukraine story, Article Two of the impeachment of Donald J Trump is in no way disputed; that is, he has and is completely guilty of obstructing Congress’ constitutionally granted right to oversee the Executive Branch. Sens. Tillis and Burr must vote to impeach on Article Two or betray their oath of office to the people of N.C. and to the Constitution.

Joseph Saldarini

Greensboro

