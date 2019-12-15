No matter what you think about the Ukraine story, Article Two of the impeachment of Donald J Trump is in no way disputed; that is, he has and is completely guilty of obstructing Congress’ constitutionally granted right to oversee the Executive Branch. Sens. Tillis and Burr must vote to impeach on Article Two or betray their oath of office to the people of N.C. and to the Constitution.
Joseph Saldarini
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.