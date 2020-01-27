I am the proud descendant of a man because he stood up for an ideal he believed in, and therefore signed his life away. That man was Oliver Wolcott, a Yale-educated Connecticut lawyer and major general in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. The piece of parchment he signed was America’s Declaration of Independence.

By contrast, I am watching the impeachment hearings in their entirety where North Carolina’s senators and others have voted against shedding more light with the appearance of witnesses and documents.

Are they so joined at the hip with President Trump and his wrongdoings that they cannot stand up for what is right and fair?

They took an oath of impartiality. Is America no longer a shining light on the hill where our words are true and mean something to ourselves, our country and in our affairs in the world? We, as good citizens must be vigilant and vote and hold our representatives accountable for this great experiment in governing to work and last.

If we do not, we will have betrayed the greatness and the democratic ideals of our founding fathers and ourselves.

This would be a great tragedy beyond words.

Dixie Wolcott Hodge

Greensboro

Tags

Load comments