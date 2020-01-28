Republicans placed their hands in the air and swore to God to do impartial justice: They lied, every revolting, disgusting one of them. It is crucial to vote all Republicans out of office. They are unfit!
Tillis said he made up his mind before this McConnell farce. Vote Tillis out. Vote Cunningham in.
Renee Wilson
Asheboro
“Impartial justice” I really enjoy seeing people voluntarily display their ignorance in the op-ed page. Yes, the Republican senators are not impartial, and neither are the Democratic senators. Duh, they are politicians!
I’d love to see writers like this attempt to claim that Schumer, Warren, Sanders, Harris, Hirono and other far-left senators are capable of “impartial justice” regarding this impeachment, particularly those who wish to become president themselves next election.
Well we’ll never know. I agree with you Tom, I bet the Dema would wiggle their way out of a bind if forced to do so, but I watched as much of the trial as possible and the defense was as factually bereft and incoherent as the myriad defenses put forth by the president & co prior to the trial. I thought they finally settled on one - the articles don’t warrant removal, but I haven’t heard a cogent legal basis for this claim yet, not even from the scholar called by by republicans in the House. His argument cited little precedent or anything other than what seemed like partisan opinion. You once said you wanted testimony from Hunter Biden. Why? How does that bolster a claim that the president didn’t leverage foreign aid in exchange for a case against Mr Biden? This is a big case of ends justifying the means, and that’s not how our law works; if you’d like citations look em up. If the Biden’s did anything wrong I look forward to their day in court, but unfortinatly for maga land, these days in court have been Teumps, and there hasn’t been a decent defense, but who needs one when you’ve got a 53 vote majority?
Glad we can agree on something. I’m sure when the founding fathers structured the impeachment process they never dreamed it would be this partisan. The purpose of my post was to point out the absurdity of this and similar letter writers who whine about the lack of impartiality amongst senate Republicans but fail to note the Democrats lack the same impartiality as well.
Gotcha, and I pointed out the same in a previous post. Impartially, yeah right! But still, it’s a trial, facts are presented and I’ve seen a lot more wiggling away from those by one side than the other. Do you disagree? Like I said, I thought the pres had his story straight, but the past two days has been a rehash of spitballs, hoping one sticks with each and every member of the majority. I can honestly say that is not what it sounded like listening to the prosecution’s case; I hate to use a cliche, but they had the receipts, very few of which were challenged on a factual, legal, or constitutional basis.
