On March 15, 2016, President Obama nominated Merrick Garland for a vacant Supreme Court seat, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to consider the nomination, stating, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice.”
In 2016 McConnell claimed 10 months was not too long to wait for a new president. Yet, with the 2018 election only two months away he is planning to ram the nomination of Brent Kavanaugh through the Senate, although Republicans hold only a slim majority of two, and the president who nominated Kavanaugh lost the popular vote by almost 3 million. Suddenly the voice of the American people doesn’t matter, and the “McConnell rule” is no longer a rule.
We must remember, though, that the American people have no recourse once a Supreme Court justice is confirmed. Justices are not subject to elections nor are they required to retire. Moreover, the American people have no right of appeal beyond the Supreme Court.
Sen. McConnell must abide by his own rule to give the American people a voice by delaying confirmation until the new Senate is seated in January.
Denise Baker
Greensboro