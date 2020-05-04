I recently wasted an hour listening to Sen. Thom Tillis’ virtual town hall.

Advertising his town halls, Sen. Tillis has been claiming he is listening to North Carolinians. But my concerns and questions have only grown since joining his call. I was hoping to ask about expanding voting by mail amid the COVID-19 crisis.

While Sen. Tillis has yet to weigh in on this issue, many of his Republican colleagues have dismissed recommendations to expand ballot access.

The president has said that if voting were easy, the Democrats would win.

Where does Tillis stand? Does he want to make voting more accessible, or continue to toe the Trump line?

As a rising senior at UNCG and a fellow with NextGen North Carolina, I’m particularly concerned about making sure that young voters, like myself, can vote safely this November, and that our elected officials listen to our voices. Sen. Tillis and Congressman Ted Budd not only did not take my question, they also did not hear from any young voters.

I encourage my peers to call into these town halls to get real answers from Sen. Tillis — like where he stands on vote-by-mail — and then join me by voting in November.

Marcia Lacopo

Greensboro

