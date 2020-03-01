Sen. Bernie Sanders’ changing comments about the AIPAC Policy Conference are troubling in their attack on one of the few truly bipartisan organizations left in our country.
AIPAC (short for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee) creates each year a platform where politicians from across the political spectrum are welcome.
Earlier this month the senator claimed that he probably would not attend, but that if he did, he would not change his message about Israel one iota.
Two weeks ago, he changed his message and claimed that AIPAC provides a stage for “leaders who express bigotry and oppose basic Palestinian rights.”
Sen. Sanders would have been welcome to come speak and deliver his message to nearly 20,000 supporters of the America-Israel partnership.
Republicans and Democrats who agree on little, and who even have a hard time being civil to one another in other settings, often appear on the dais together.
It is a shame that Sen. Sanders misrepresents what happens at the AIPAC Policy Conference. And it is a shame that he is not seizing this opportunity to speak his truth about this vital relationship.
Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon
Rabbi Fred Guttman
Rabbi Andy Koren
Greensboro
Ben-Gideon is rabbi at Beth David Synagogue in Greensboro, Guttman and Koren at Temple Emanuel in Greensboro.
