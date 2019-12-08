Why does North Carolina get congressmen and senators who put themselves first and forget that they have taken an oath to defend the Constitution and the United States while representing all of us? Do they have any self-respect?
Now it is Sen. Richard Burr’s turn on the factual merry-go-round. As the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, he announced months ago that evidence from all branches of the intelligence community found that it was Russia and only Russia and it’s operatives that interfered in the 2016 election.
Then on Tuesday he changed his position and stated that maybe it was Ukraine after all. What size are his flip-flops?
Russia wants to swallow Ukraine in order to control Black Sea shipping, gas and oil transmission and to begin the restoration of the Russian empire. We need an independent Ukraine to serve as a buffer for the rest of Europe.
Seriously, Senator, show us that you support efforts to resist Russia and Putin. Your actions show otherwise.
Rodna Hurewitz
Whitsett
