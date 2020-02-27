North Carolina is home to some of our nation’s most significant national park sites. From the Great Smoky Mountains to the Wright Brothers National Memorial, our parks are important because they protect our culture and history, offer memorable recreation, preserve our state’s natural beauty and boost local economies. North Carolina’s 14 national park sites are enjoyed by more than 18 million visitors yearly. That contributes $2 billion of economic benefit and supports over 20,000 jobs.

Unfortunately, these park sites need $459 million in repairs to outdated roads, water and electric lines, signage, trails and historic renovations. When park infrastructure crumbles, it hurts local communities and it degrades people’s park experience.

Fortunately, a bipartisan effort in Congress would fix our parks. The Restore Our Parks Act would address roughly half of the $12 billion nationwide park repair need. Sen. Thom Tillis joined nine members of North Carolina congressional delegation supporting this legislation. Sen. Richard Burr’s support as a co-sponsor would be welcomed.

It’s not too late to fix our parks. If we urge Congress to act now, we have the power to protect these special places, not only for ourselves but for generations to come.

Jasmine Littleson

Swannanoa

