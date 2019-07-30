Sen. Burr or Sen. Tillis, may I ask for a favor?
I’d like to tell President Trump something, but I doubt I could get through to him. Would one of our Republican senators give him this message?
Remind him he is president of the entire United States, including all 50 states and the cities in those states, even cities where the representative in Congress is critical of Mr. Trump.
Insulting and denigrating those cities and their representatives is neither his job nor in any way helpful. It just demeans and diminishes Mr. Trump. Cities have serious problems requiring serious leadership. Instead of insults, how about some help?
If Baltimore is a “disgusting rat and rodent infested mess” and San Francisco is, “not even recognizable, something must be done before it’s too late,” maybe Mr. Trump should do something other than tweet insults and call names. As a “genius” can’t he turn that brilliance toward solving problems working with the responsible executives from those cities?
I don’t mean throwing money at the problems — that never works — but why not work together toward a common goal instead of childish insults? Please remind him again, that he’s the president of all of us.
Earle Bower
Greensboro