Military hardware at Lincoln Memorial for Trump's big July 4

One of two Bradley Fighting Vehicles is parked nearby the Lincoln Memorial for President Donald Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ event honoring service branches on Independence Day in Washington. 

 Andrew Harnik

Does the recent (this year’s Fourth of July) display of “military might” in our nation’s capital remind anybody besides me of Tiananmen Square?

Dan Donovan

Greensboro

