For nearly 100 years, our local Boy Scouts of America has been a partner with the United Way of Greensboro. Scouting was one of the original United Way partners.
For decades, annual funding received from United Way has been exclusively invested by BSA to deliver Scouting programs to youth in the greatest need in our community. In late May, United Way defunded BSA. The council staff and board leadership were informed local Scouting was no longer a strategic partner. This was a loss of $75,000 annually for local Scouting’s community outreach efforts. It became effective on July 1.
This was done in a one-sided way with no input from BSA executives or board members. That is not the way a caring, community-focused organization should be run. We want and expect a full board meeting to reverse this.
BSA helps break the cycle of poverty as much as any other organization in Greensboro.
Don and Mary Gay Brady
Greensboro
The writers are grandparents to a combined seven Eagle Scouts.