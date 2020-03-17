I thank Hazel Landers for her March 10 letter pertaining to the Battleground District construction. In walking the Country Park loop I am appalled at the destruction of the environment. They have stripped bare to the red clay countless avian, animal, reptilian, insect and plant habitats for an “amusement park”?

The Greensboro Science Center (formerly the Natural Science Center) is supposedly a learning center and I can think of no better classroom to teach about the environment than the environment itself. I also am incredulous that the Science Center is planning on hosting an Earth Day Event — unless it pertains to how this construction has negatively impacted the Earth.

J. F. Dickerson

Greensboro

