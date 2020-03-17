I thank Hazel Landers for her March 10 letter pertaining to the Battleground District construction. In walking the Country Park loop I am appalled at the destruction of the environment. They have stripped bare to the red clay countless avian, animal, reptilian, insect and plant habitats for an “amusement park”?
The Greensboro Science Center (formerly the Natural Science Center) is supposedly a learning center and I can think of no better classroom to teach about the environment than the environment itself. I also am incredulous that the Science Center is planning on hosting an Earth Day Event — unless it pertains to how this construction has negatively impacted the Earth.
J. F. Dickerson
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.