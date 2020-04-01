From the entire Greensboro Science Center team, we hope you, your family and friends are all healthy and safe during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.
Please know that our Science Center staff and animals are doing well. Essential onsite employees are working hard to ensure that daily animal care meets our normal Association of Zoos and Aquarium gold standard. Department heads and board members are communicating regularly.
Our decision to close was obvious and easy. The health and safety of our guests, staff and animals will always come first.
We know that everyone is facing similar challenges, but we will all get through this together. Once the crisis passes, your Science Center team will be relentless in helping to promote Greensboro as back in business.
Greensboro’s renaissance of new and evolving cultural attractions will position us perfectly as a reimagined and reinvented destination of the future. From the Tanger Center to the Battleground Parks District and everything in between, we have a lot to be proud of.
COVID-19 has placed science and medicine at the forefront of everything we know and love.
The Greensboro Science Center’s commitment to inspire innate human curiosity and passion for science has never been greater. Our focus is on the future!
Glenn Dobrogosz
Greensboro
The writer is CEO of the Greensboro Science Center.
