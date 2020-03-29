I want to thank J.F. Dickerson for the recent letter about the Greensboro Science Center and the destruction of the environment (“Science Center’s laying waste to natural areas ,” March 18).
Yes, the Science Center is a jewel in the crown of Greensboro, a very valuable resource to local residents and tourists of all ages.
But I, too, am distressed by the endless expansion and accompanying damage to the natural surroundings, not just the trees and other flora, but the wildlife, great and small.
My mother, Jean McCoy, was part of the founding of what was then the Greensboro Junior Museum. It was very dear to her heart, and she volunteered many hours over many years to help with its establishment and success.
For the last years of her life, however, she couldn’t even bear to drive past it because of the environmental destruction its expansion was causing.
It’s a wonderful place and I’m delighted we have it. I don’t know what the answer is, but I’m glad my mother and I are not the only ones who have grieved over the loss of trees, undergrowth, habitat and wildlife.
Lyn McCoy
Greensboro
