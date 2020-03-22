When Guilford County Schools closed recently due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the district began delivering meals to students in order to make sure that no child goes hungry during this difficult time.

I would like to thank Page High School Principal Eric Naglee, Bessemer Elementary social worker Vanessa Jarmon and Peck Elementary social worker Kerin Plank, who answered my calls about families that I know are not able to get to the meal drop-off locations. Because of their kindness, compassion and quick response, 10 of our district’s most vulnerable children are now receiving a free, nutritious breakfast and lunch.

I know that there are many other people working tirelessly behind the scenes to make the meal program happen.

You are unsung heroes, and I want to say a heartfelt thanks to each of you for caring about the children of Guilford County.

Lorrie Nyland

Greensboro

