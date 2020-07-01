Greensboro and our region have had a long and fruitful relationship with Guilford College. It’s not hard to find an alum today making significant contributions to the Triad’s cultural, business or political life, nor is it difficult to recall others who enriched our region before leaving the planet.
As your recent article (“Jane Fernandes will step down as Guilford College’s president next summer”) states, enrollment and tuition challenge many small private colleges like Guilford, Bennett and Greensboro.
The ever-shrinking pool of high school candidates, the losses of the middle class, Trump’s anti-education positions, COVID, economic ruin and the pro-democracy BLM protests directly affect them. Each college has its special qualities; Guilford’s storied reputation as a social justice advocate has always complemented the missions and performance of its neighbors.
Greensboro’s future rests on the survival and thriving of Guilford and other colleges who, as “stewards of place,” constitute essential parts of our region’s infrastructure and talent development. Most readers understand the value of “buying and supporting local.”
The same goes for our institutions that play a special role in American history as defenders of the democratic process, the education of a well-informed citizenry and the creation of a functioning, healthy community.
Andrew J. Young
Greensboro
