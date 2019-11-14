School sign (copy) (copy) (copy)

Bravo to Frank Hall! He is spot on with his letter ((Nov. 14) concerning “parental apathy” being a great problem that adds to the problems our teachers face.

If only these parents would recognize a few changes at home it could make a world of difference for their children.

Deborah Weithofer

High Point

