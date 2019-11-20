'Just too darn old:' Sanders, Biden confront age concerns (copy)

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks to supporters during a rally on Oct. 19.

 Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Associated Press

Regarding recent attacks on Congressman Mark Walker: Why are Democrats listening to Saul Alinsky and his rules for revolution and thereby being so hostile and negative and attacking Mark Walker (for being a Trump supporter)? I can’t see how they stand themselves; the Bible talks about people who lie awake at night thinking only evil thoughts.

Many people come over our borders thinking America is such a wonderful place like it is. We need to be thankful for our country or find a country we do like. Actor Dean Cain said he was in a foreign country for three weeks recently and felt like kissing the ground when he returned.

As for leadership, Bernie Sanders admits he’d have to tax middle-class taxpayers as well as the rich in order to fund his socialist ideas. So all taxpayers need to live in deprivation to keep up everybody else (even those here illegally)? How many people will work day and night to own a business or will go to college for years to become a doctor to just hand it over to the government? Would you?

Carol M. Pulliam

Oak Ridge

