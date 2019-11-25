It is curious how the same statement can be interpreted so differently depending on a person’s political bent. For instance, U.S. Ambassador Sondland’s Nov. 20 statement during his testimony at the impeachment hearings concerning his direct communication with the president. Sondland said he asked the president: “What do you want from Ukraine? I keep hearing all these different ideas and theories and this and that. What do you want? It was a very short, abrupt conversation, he was not in a good mood, and he just said, ‘I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing,’ something to that effect.”
Upon hearing this, half the people took it at face value and believe it exonerates the president. The other half believe it means something other than what was stated and that it proves the president is guilty. When words no longer mean what they say, and presumption and hearsay are considered “credible testimony,” it would appear that hearings in the House of Representatives are little more than political theater and serve no real purpose.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
