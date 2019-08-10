“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.”
“We are saddened by this/these (pick one) latest mass shooting(s).”
“We condemn this/these heinous/outrageous/cowardly/deplorable/senseless act(s).”
“We must pass gun control measures.”
“Yada, yada, yada ... blah, blah, blah.”
Rinse and repeat.
Only those who have been living in a cave or completely void of common sense believe the disingenuous statements of shock, sadness or commitment to action made by politicians (at any level) following shootings. Like many, I felt that after the massacre of 26 people (20 of whom were tender-aged children) at Sandy Hook Elementary school, surely you politicians would take action and implement controls on gun ownership. Safeguards could be put into place while still honoring the spirit of the Second Amendment.
However, our government officials have made clear that their allegiance is not to the people of this nation, but rather to the NRA and other gun lobbyists (and their money).
Shame on you!
Patricia Gordon
East Bend