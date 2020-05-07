With a large percentage of our schools in Guilford County qualifying as Title 1 Schools, the current, daily, innovative work of our teachers is not only morally commendable, but critical to any hopes for a long-term stable community in the future.
As a student learns to read really well and begins to gain gradual confidence in his or her own abilities, such attainments can’t be negated easily and the days ahead begin to be brighter for all citizens as such student successes multiply.
Our teachers have the real opportunity and high challenge to impact individual lives and the collective future like few other professions anywhere in the world.
May we salute and support them mightily during Teacher Appreciation Week — and every other week in every way open to us.
Dot Kearns
High Point
