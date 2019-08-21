Leonard Pitts recently asked if GOP is a party of hate. There seems to be plenty of that to go around.
Aside from letters and articles that “Hate Trump” in this paper and on network news, there are two Muslim congresswomen who hate Jews and want others to boycott Israel. The California shooter hated religious people. The El Paso murderer hated Mexicans. The Ohio “perp” hated conservatives. What’s happening is the breakdown of families and reaction to lack of feeling important to anybody, especially among young men.
One thing I can say positively: Assault weapons should be only for military and police, not available to the public (and I am Republican).
God bless America!
Carol M. Pulliam
Kernersville