Last week we received two extremely credible reports about foreign interference in the 2016 presidential election. In his testimony before the House Intelligence Committee, Robert Mueller confirmed evidence of massive Russian involvement in promoting one candidate, Donald Trump. With the 2020 election only 15 months away, even more alarming is his warning, “They’re doing it as we sit here” and more “countries are developing capability to replicate what the Russians have done.”
Two days later, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee, co-chaired by our own Sen. Richard Burr, reported that in 2016 the Russians targeted voting systems in all 50 states. “Since then,” he warns, “we have learned much more about the nature of Russia’s cyber activities and better understand the real and urgent threat they pose.”
Despite this overwhelming evidence of Russian efforts to destroy our democracy, Sen. Mitch McConnell continues to block consideration of election security legislation passed by the House. I wonder what McConnell’s position would be if the foreign interference were on behalf of President Hillary Clinton. I suspect that impeachment proceedings against her would have already begun. Call Sens. Burr (202-224-3154) and Tillis (202-224-6342) to tell them that McConnell’s stonewalling poses a grave threat to our democracy.
Denise Baker
Greensboro