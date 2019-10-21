Nikita
Russia’s efforts to influence U.S. presidential elections are nothing new. Nikita Khrushchev claims he did it in 1960 and bragged about it to President Kennedy at their 1961 meeting in Vienna. This is verbatim what he remembered saying to Kennedy:

“I joked with him that we had cast the deciding ballot in his election to the presidency over that (SOB) Richard Nixon. When he asked me what I meant, I explained that by waiting to release the U-2 pilot Gary Powers until after the American election, we kept Nixon from being able to claim that he could deal with the Russians; our ploy made a difference of at least half a million votes, which gave Kennedy the edge he needed.” (“Kruschchev Remembers,” Little, Brown and Co., 1970, page 458).

Will Putin’s ploy be successful? Will he joke that he cast the deciding ballot for Donald Trump?

Or will the joke be on him?

