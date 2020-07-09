On this Fourth of July, a day of celebration of the birth of our country, a time for uniting to take pride in our unique experiment in self-government, it’s worth noting that we have a president who takes pride in driving a wedge between us and dividing our country between “us” and “them.” Trump raised fears at the Mount Rushmore National Monument celebration, saying, “They want to silence us.” And, “They want to indoctrinate our children.”
They? Who is they? And why is our president speaking like that?
Trump speaks of “us” and “them,” I suppose meaning Democrats and Republicans, or rural and urban folks, or Black Americans and white Americans, as if they’re enemies, as if they’re not of the same country, and can’t all take pride in this holiday and this country.
And in that monument, despite the flaws of the four men carved into that sacred Native Americans’ mountainside.
Let’s correct our current president’s tragic misunderstanding of this holiday and of our country, and celebrate together all the wonderful things about our country, and work hard to correct its flaws, in our never-ending efforts to form a more perfect union.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.