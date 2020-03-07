Donald Trump recently awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh.
Previous recipients included an array of America’s most distinguished musicians, actors, novelists, poets and statespeople, among others.
Limbaugh has just returned the favor by encouraging Trump’s suspicion that reports of the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the recent stock market losses, are the work of liberals who are hostile to Trump and will do anything to discredit him.
How fortunate we are to have such guardians of true American values of integrity, honesty and wisdom!
Tom Kirby-Smith
Greensboro
