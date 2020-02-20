As a retired advanced practice registered nurse, I have been aware of issues surrounding health care for years. Providing this care is expensive ... to hospitals, providers and others in the business. The equipment is many times necessarily single-use (for cleanliness reasons) but at the same time high-quality.
Hospitals must provide care to those who present at the ER regardless of their ability to pay. These patients usually have no means to pay and, consequently, they don’t. Medicaid is a state-managed insurance program that pays only a fraction of the actual costs, but at least something. And while Medicare does provide a better reimbursement, it still barely covers costs.
The problem comes in when the working poor experience an illness or accident and don’t have an insurance program. We are faced with the situation the patient may generate hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenses and no means to pay. Who pays? The patients who can pay, bundled in higher fees — or the hospital goes out of business. Two of the hospitals that I worked for did just that — leaving small rural communities 40-50 miles from emergency care. Insurance is expensive, but closing rural hospitals is not the answer.
Paul Herger
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.