Today I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States. I have decided that my election is in the national interest. We must rid ourselves of this corrupt occupant of the White House.
Consequently, I will ask (ssshh!) Russia, China and Cyprus to help me by publicly announcing investigations into Trump’s and his family’s financial dealings with those countries. (This is “perfectly” legal, according to respected Trump attorney Alan Dershowitz and the U.S. Senate.). After my election, I’ll remove those pesky anti-corruption U.S. ambassadors to those countries to avoid them obstructing my “totally legitimate” future financial dealings there.
It has been reported that President Trump has had numerous contacts with Russia about investments in Moscow while president. It’s also been reported that members of his family have moved money through Cyprus, and then to and from various Russian oligarchs to investments in projects in countries that the United States considers adversaries. According to reports, some family members even made financial transactions with China while on the White House staff.
Investigating Trump family financial corruption is the only policy I’ll have in my election platform. Really, nothing else matters. Let’s beat TricksterTrump! Votegparker@fairtrialdems.
Gary Parker
Archdale
Mayor Gary and Mayor Pete. First of all, let me say that I am impressed. The DNC funded investigation came up empty, The Mueller investigation was fully staffed and lavishly funded with taxpayer money and came up empty after close to three years of investigations. But, you, Mayor Gary, have already been made privy to reports proving guilt. My guess is that the DNC, clearly scared of Bernie, will sweep aside the other candidates and welcome you with open arms, so long as you are a capitalist and not a socialist/ communist. Go for it!
