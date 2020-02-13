The rule of law is the principle that all people and institutions are subject to — and accountable to — law that is fairly applied and enforced.

The rule of law implies that every person is subject to the law, including people who are lawmakers, law enforcement officials, judges ... everyone.

Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “The world no longer has a choice between force and law; if civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law.”

President Trump, by his actions, especially his intervening in the case of his friend and adviser, Roger Stone, proves that he does not believe in the rule of law.

He believes that anyone who opposes him, anyone who doesn’t kowtow to his wishes, must be denigrated, cast out, belittled, disparaged, lied about.

Ask Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman or John Bolton. On the other hand, people who are Trump’s friends, his supporters, who suck up to him, like Roger Stone, Lindsey Graham and Thom Tillis, get praised.

It makes me sick, angry and determined to do all I can to try to stop him and his bootlickers.

I stand with Dwight Eisenhower and choose the rule of law.

James Bennett

Greensboro

