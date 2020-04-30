States across the country are taking a financial hit because of the COVID-19. But New York, California, Michigan, New Jersey, Connecticut and Illinois were on financial life support long before anyone ever heard of COVID-19. They achieved their status through mismanagement and congenital lunacy.
North Carolina certainly can’t escape the pandemic’s fiscal stress. Fortunately, it’s better prepared to weather the storm.
An April 2017, Moody’s Investor Service Report praised North Carolina for its “credit positive” status. Ironically, four years earlier the state was in a deep, dark $2.7 billion hole.
Fast forward to April 2020, and the state has a $3.9 billion unemployment reserve, $1.1 billion in savings, $2.2 billion in unappropriated cash on hand and another $258 million in other funds. As of January of this year, the N.C. rainy day fund had a balance of $1.2 billion.
Fortunately, former Gov. Pat McCrory and the leaders of the N.C. House and Senate at the time had the guts to design and pass budgets that made fiscal sense. They understood that terrible things do happen and chose prudence.
When the COVID-19 threat fades, North Carolinians will owe a debt of thanks for McCrory’s foresight.
Ironically, as a candidate, Gov. Cooper campaigned against McCrory’s fiscal policy. Now he benefits from it.
James Patterson
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.