I’ve seen three presidents in my lifetime — Roosevelt, Reagan and Trump — who all had the same characteristics.

They understood our Constitution. Roosevelt didn’t express shock and sorrow over Pearl Harbor. He called it an outrageous criminal act that would be responded to. America ultimately defeated the Japanese. Reagan told Gorbachev to tear down the wall dividing Germany. It came down. Both Roosevelt and Reagan were blunt and wouldn’t put up with the threatening criminal acts of two enemies.

Today we have a president who has questionable moments, but is tough like Roosevelt and Reagan in dealing with the threats from other countries. He won’t raise taxes to insane levels. He won’t put up with our borders being violated or with trade acts with other nations that would put a wretched jolt into our economy, or with politicians who demand we cease the manufacture of fuels that power our aircraft and automobiles because of their effect on the climate.

What I’ve seen under this man is a country with a prosperous market, fair taxation, a military that will protect our country and is demanding reasonable tough negotiations with any foreign nation. Yes, he is blunt, but he also respects our Creator.

Outside of these three, sadly, I’ve not seen other presidents who would address the “swamp” (the insane money-grabbing politics of both parties).

Ned van Buren

Greensboro

