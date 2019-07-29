More than a century ago, on Jan. 6, 1919, Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president of the United States, died. A year earlier, he extended the frequently quoted aphorism: “No man is above the law and no man is below it. Nor do we ask any man’s permission when we ask him to obey it. Obedience to the law is demanded.”
Roosevelt was a “maverick” of his day and he was a breath of fresh air in contrast to the politics of his day. He was a Republican who, out of concern for the way his party, both parties, had drifted, became a declared “progressive.” In victory and defeat he held like a “Bull Moose” to the Constitution and the principle of all persons being equal under God and the law. Have we become so different as America in just a single century?
Charles Rodenbough
Greensboro