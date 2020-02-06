Mitt Romney’s vote for the president’s impeachment took courage. It came from a Republican I never voted for — not for governor when I lived in Masssachusetts, nor for this country’s president in 2008. As a liberal Democrat, I disagree with Romney’s faith in big business. I was jubilant about Romney’s vote. But I wasn’t surprised.
When Romney was governor, he pushed for health care reform, dubbed Romneycare, which served as a model for the Affordable Care Act. This helped millions of Bay State residents.
Then there was the flight I shared with Romney and a friend in 2004. I was flying from Washington, D.C., to Boston, sitting in Economy Class, when the governor and his friend plunked down behind me. No fancy first-class seating. They were talking about backyard barbecues and plans for the Memorial Day weekend. Chatting over the backyard fence kind of talk.
No, I’m not surprised at his vote. I’m grateful. And hopeful.
It offers the sliver of light I need to work to defeat Thom Tillis. Thank you, Mitt!
Faith Hawes
Greensboro
