As a long-term resident of Jamestown, I am concerned that our Town Council does not consider the issues relative to all of our townspeople when deciding how to spend our tax money.

I appreciate that our elected leaders are volunteers, but investing the time to meet us where we live should be a priority. In a small-town community this is vital. So is transparency.

Mayoral candidate Rob Frederick has exhibited the qualities of a good leader, e.g., “walk-around” management, in his ongoing effort to meet each citizen, learn their concerns and relay them to the attention of council. I have no doubt this will be his representative style going forward.

For that reason he will be getting my vote.

Linda Tranchetti

Jamestown

