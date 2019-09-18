My wife and I travelled from Greensboro to northern Virginia last weekend. One thing really shocked us: Littering. Everywhere. The volume of the trash was different in different locations, and did not follow any rhyme or reason. It did not matter whether it was Virginia or North Carolina, a rural area or downtown, an affluent area or lower-income area, a highway or a small road. Cigarette butts, drink cans and cups, food wrappers, clothing and bags full of trash tossed out of the window out of “convenience.”
We cannot say that we have never littered ourselves — there was the time I grabbed a yellow jacket in the car with a napkin and flung it out the window. I am very allergic, but I still felt guilty.
There are many different opinions, ideas and theories about many aspects of the environment today, and just as many different solutions offered. Littering is different. It is completely understood and the solution is known: Be a grown-up who cares just a little about our planet and do the right thing.
There is nothing more inconsiderate, self-indulgent and downright apathetic than littering. Stop making everyone else pay the price for your laziness.
Steve O’Connell
Greensboro
