We need to stop enabling and justifying the riotous behavior as expressions of frustration. These are not the actions of mourners or sympathizers of George Floyd’s family but of criminals, using it as an excuse to act outside the law. The rioters should be called out for what they are by the media and stop tearing apart a community already struggling to recover from the virus shutdown. Target and auto parts stores had nothing to do with the incident and yet they were looted and burned. “Letting them vent” is not a response from a government responsible for all of its citizens.
Shaming the entire police department for one officer’s actions diminishes its ability to perform their duties. The optics of the National Guard coming in make it worse. Violence and chaos don’t set the table for needed discussion.
All of this crystallizes each side to their position where nothing moves forward. Due process is how we move forward, not mob rule.
Paul McDonald
Pleasant Garden
