It appears that Sen. Richard Burr forgot that he has an ethical obligation to not only himself but to his constituents.
In 2012, he was one of just a few senators who opposed the bill that specifically dealt with privileged information and financial transactions of members of the Senate.
He stated that “they” were already held to the corporate standard of insider trading. He must have forgotten his self-righteous position.
I suggest that he take the gains made by selling stocks with this privileged inside information and find a fund that is helping the small business people who are losing their companies and livelihoods due to the current crisis. (Perhaps we can create such a fund, if none exists.)
Ruth R. Petty
Greensboro
