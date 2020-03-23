I agree with David Burke about the heroism of health care workers (letter, “Heroes of this crisis need more coverage,” March 20).
We also should extend our gratitude to those working in grocery stores and other retail establishments who risk their health to serve us all. They also are heroes.
John Neufeld
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Trader Joes employees rock- a well-oiled machine ... all those who worked to keep Trader Joes out of Greensboro screwed us for years...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.