A new Harvard Business School Report says our country has wasted a wonderful recovery by not investing in infrastructure and health care, which would improve the lives of the American people.
Yes, the Obama economic wave is still good and unemployment is down but wages are not keeping up. According to the report, the business community played a major role by advancing policies that benefited special interests instead of the people’s interest. Business spent $6 billion annually lobbying elections, influencing employee voting, making donations and adding former government officials to their payroll. Corporations spent $2.8 billion on federal elections in 2018.
In the opioid crisis, business spent so much money that various ballot initiatives overturned regulatory ideas to control the prescriptions of opioids.
Business benefited the most from the Trump tax cuts with little evidence of trickled down effects. The report also states the U.S. should use our tax system to redistribute toward lower-income individuals. This is the perfect example of why corporations are not people and why we need people in office who will vote to eliminate Citizens United and work for the American people.
Jim Dye
Pleasant Garden
