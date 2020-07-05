Joseph DiAngelo Jr.’s plea of guilty is an example of restorative justice (“Golden State Killer admits to rapes, murders spanning 40 years,” June 30). Mr. DiAngelo is 74, and his health is failing, yet he pleaded guilty, having said to himself, “I did all that.”
This will allow his sentence to be changed from the death penalty to life in prison without parole. It is decades overdue.
And certainly I can’t speak for families and friends of his victims. But it does show what can happen when justice is allowed to be restorative rather than retributive.
The article said that loved ones wept while watching the proceeding. Mr. DiAngelo’s pleas of guilty and admittance of what he did are a vital step in the beginning of healing for those he has hurt.
It will not, of course, bring back those he killed. But it can mend.
The Rev. Beth Woodard
High Point
