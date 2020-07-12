The use of force by the police when arresting people is definitely a timely topic and the procedures authorized and utilized certainly worthy of closer scrutiny by elected and appointed officials. Perhaps when interacting with police, all of us should treat them with the same respect and deference we wish to be treated.
Dan Donovan
Greensboro
