Eddie Wooten’s succinct and informative article (Dec. 13) on D.J. Reader, a Grimsley High School alumnus who is succeeding in the NFL, should be posted and discussed in every high school locker room in America (not kidding). Reader is a superior athlete and competitor. Through the adversity he experienced and his focus on what really matters, he has become an even better person and citizen.
Jonathan Maxwell
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.