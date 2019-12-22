NFL's D.J. Reader At Football Camp (copy)

USA Football’s FUNdamentals Clinic football camp with Houston Texans D.J. Reader at Grimsley High School on July 16, 2016.

 Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record

Eddie Wooten’s succinct and informative article (Dec. 13) on D.J. Reader, a Grimsley High School alumnus who is succeeding in the NFL, should be posted and discussed in every high school locker room in America (not kidding). Reader is a superior athlete and competitor. Through the adversity he experienced and his focus on what really matters, he has become an even better person and citizen.

Jonathan Maxwell

Greensboro

