Ronald Reagan propelled conservatism to the forefront of the Republican Party. Commentators like Glenn Beck, Rush Limbaugh, Ben Shapiro and Candace Owens have made careers by reiterating the idea that “big government is not a solution to our problems, but is the problem.” From sweeping tax cuts for the rich to their most recent actions on citizenship and immigration, the Republican Party has pulled out all the stops, stretching every limitation of authority, to use the federal government for their own personal agenda. At any other point in history, this tyranny would be seen as an abuse of power as they exert excessive control in every way imaginable.
Those who believe in limited federal government may want to consider who is upholding their values. President Trump holds daily tantrums that fascinate everyone, while Mitch McConnell quietly dictates rank-and-file Republicans to bend the knee or leave. Our democracy is being assaulted by election interference, yet these old men are grasping at every ounce of power they can get their hands on. Take note everyone, because this is how “conservative” big government looks like under the current Republican Party.
Tyler Beall
Greensboro