Republicans’ silence is the hardest part
Donald Trump would rather have your vote than keep you safe. With all the shootings in our country, it is so sad. The hardest part is the Republican Party being silent and not speaking up.
They need to leave office, and the main person who started this needs to be arrested and put in a jail cell and think about what he has done to our country. I hear interviews on the radio about how the kids are afraid to go to school, to go outside to play, or to go shopping even if they are with their parents. To all who voted for Trump: Wake up! We know Trump is just toying with our country.
This is a disgrace. America is a free country where you can grow, have hope and love and live in peace with your neighbors, not to kill them because they are not like you.
James Fleming
Clemmons