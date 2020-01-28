GOP defends Trump as Bolton book adds pressure for witnesses (copy)

Fidget spinners and stress balls? Tillis with the snappy retort to the damning evidence against Trump, “I am underwhelmed!” (exit, stage left).

I am an independent, the child of a vocal Republican and a quiet Democrat. I vote for the person, not the party, but the recent behavior of members of the GOP both state and federal, have made it impossible for me to vote for Republicans. Are they not yet embarrassed by the behavior of members of their own party?

During House impeachment proceedings, Devin Nunes crying “clowns!” and “circus!” to undermine the seriousness of the moment, seemed to be ready to either burst into tears or throw himself on the floor in a fit. Turns out Nunes may be implicated in some of this mess.

Mark Walker (a minister?) joined in a schoolboy rabble rush to disrupt one hearing session and show his allegiance to a man whose use of power they are all bound to oversee by oath of office and loyalty to country — and by the citizens they represent.

Senators, take these proceedings seriously. Show respect.

Otherwise, as Jennifer Rubin has written, we will have to vote out the entire GOP and start from scratch.

L. Mercer Dawson

Greensboro

