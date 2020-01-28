Fidget spinners and stress balls? Tillis with the snappy retort to the damning evidence against Trump, “I am underwhelmed!” (exit, stage left).
I am an independent, the child of a vocal Republican and a quiet Democrat. I vote for the person, not the party, but the recent behavior of members of the GOP both state and federal, have made it impossible for me to vote for Republicans. Are they not yet embarrassed by the behavior of members of their own party?
During House impeachment proceedings, Devin Nunes crying “clowns!” and “circus!” to undermine the seriousness of the moment, seemed to be ready to either burst into tears or throw himself on the floor in a fit. Turns out Nunes may be implicated in some of this mess.
Mark Walker (a minister?) joined in a schoolboy rabble rush to disrupt one hearing session and show his allegiance to a man whose use of power they are all bound to oversee by oath of office and loyalty to country — and by the citizens they represent.
Senators, take these proceedings seriously. Show respect.
Otherwise, as Jennifer Rubin has written, we will have to vote out the entire GOP and start from scratch.
L. Mercer Dawson
Greensboro
The folks who need to heed such advice either didn’t read it, don’t care (Greg), or stoppped halfway through to pick up a fidget spinner. A rational presentation of facts should easily decide the fate of this trial, but we will not be afforded such a luxury when facts seem to have entered the realm of subjective truthiness. If anyone disagrees, please use a reasoned fact based argument to refute me. Not hearsay, no ad hominems, no whataboutisms. I can almost write the rebuttal myself, but it refers to 2016, a time prior to the alleged wrongdoing. Did dems want Trump gone from the beginning? Yup (and the fact that by the time he was done with his oath he possibly jeopardized his impartiality due to his business holdings make this somewhat reasonable) but not a single pre-held opinion put words in the president’mouth in 2019, so please drop it already.
Pure unadulterated horse manure! Clearly you ignore the facts and listen to the MSM. Supreme Court decisions on the need for the entire House to authorize Subpoenas doesn’t mean anything to rabid leftists who have sworn to impeach from the get go. But fools like you still want to argue obstruction of Congress. A farce.
Hey Greg! “Clearly you ignore facts” gosh I hope not! Tell me more about your Supreme Court position, seriously. And the fact that you use ‘terms’ like MSM make you sound like a ‘citizen journalist’ like Frances. As of now, it sounds to me like you have a legit point of order but nothing even close to the ‘farce’ you have suggested, but guess what, I want to hear more not less, isn’t that crazy??
Oh and Greg, the last part of my post comes directly from something you’ve repeated ad nauseum. “Pure horse manure”? You’ve got it!
And I still can’t wait to tell you about the great folks I’ve known that have died in comba, a fact you thought inconceivable because you assumed you knew met - you didn’t reply to that one, guess I wouldn’t have either.
