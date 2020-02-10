mr (copy)

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, pauses outside the Senate chamber during a break in President Trump's impeachment trial.

 The Associated Press

A single Republican senator, Mitt Romney, had the decency and guts to do the right thing.

He also put into words his heartfelt reasons for his vote. Four other senators were present to hear him.

Trump cried foul that Romney invoked God in his speech, but I heard that speech and the connection is clear to me. Just as clear: Republicans need to honor, support and defend Sen. Romney if the Republican Party is to have a future.

In contrast, both senators from North Carolina took a pass on integrity in their votes.

Richard Burr, in particular, who is not even facing reelection, couldn’t summon up the courage to cross Trump.

As chairman of the Intelligence Committee, Burr knows full well the danger the current occupant of the White House poses to this country.

Tillis, who once vigorously defended the Mueller investigation, has chosen servitude to Trump.

The security of the electoral process in the U.S. remains in question due to interference of foreign powers. Partisan advantage can never justify the compromise of our elections. We must demand adequate election security.

We must demand that more be done to ensure the integrity of elections

Thomas Haifley

High Point

