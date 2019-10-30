Republicans disrupt closed-door impeachment deposition (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., center, gathers with fellow House Republicans for a news conference after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived for a closed door meeting to testify as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump last week.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Rep. Mark Walker posted on social media that the impeachment inquiry was meeting “in secret, with no transparency and accountability,” while Rep. Ted Budd added in a corresponding post, “This is profoundly unfair.”

The inquiry is similar to a grand jury. Interviews are done in private to prevent corroboration between witnesses. Fox News analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano noted that Republicans wrote the rules that way in 2015. The Democrats are in compliance with procedure. Forty-seven Republican members of the committees have access to the inquiry. How is that secret? There is no similar outcry against obstruction to keep the administration’s secrets.

Barging into an inquiry in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, violating law and security protocol is the GOP’s defense against testimony. Republicans gave no argument disputing the facts. Ignorance from our elected officials of the Constitution, laws and rules is not acceptable. Even more unacceptable is untruthful propaganda. Evidence, transcripts and testimony points to extortion of a foreign government by withholding congressionally approved aid to force cooperation in attacking political rivals. This is not a game. This is our future. Our representatives need to study and follow the rules, and stop misinforming us.

Lawrence Cormier

Jamestown

